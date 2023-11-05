ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 357.5% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 7.9% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.8% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in ServiceNow by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total transaction of $668,968.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,262,350.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total transaction of $721,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,626,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total value of $668,968.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,262,350.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,211,158 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $665.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.77.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.2 %

NOW opened at $606.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.25 and a 12 month high of $614.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $568.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.44.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

