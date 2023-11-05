Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE) Shares Up 1.7%

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €129.34 ($137.60) and last traded at €127.64 ($135.79). 1,504,438 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €125.50 ($133.51).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $101.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €133.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is €145.04.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.