Simplex Trading LLC Acquires 3,396 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,804.8% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 520.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $46.66 and a 52 week high of $74.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.81.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.