Simplex Trading LLC Boosts Holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL)

Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 20.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 4.7% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after buying an additional 15,224 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLL opened at $12.51 on Friday. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $21.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1126 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th.

