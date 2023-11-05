Simplex Trading LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Simplex Trading LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,476 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INDA. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $44.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.27. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

