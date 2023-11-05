Simplex Trading LLC Takes Position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL)

Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 5,556.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BOIL opened at $66.20 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $1,189.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $448.75.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

