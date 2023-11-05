Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Stake Lifted by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,403 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.90% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $53,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 276.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 48.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $143.45 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.52 and a 12 month high of $166.02. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.83.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $580.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.07, for a total value of $156,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,994.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.