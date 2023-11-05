SlateStone Wealth LLC Invests $381,000 in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth approximately $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after buying an additional 190,138 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ED. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED opened at $90.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $100.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.88.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.62%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

