SlateStone Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in CSX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CSX by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,543,883,000 after buying an additional 8,797,783 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,172,727,000 after acquiring an additional 690,267 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CSX by 101,926.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CSX by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,317,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $691,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.
CSX Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average is $31.59. The company has a market cap of $60.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $34.38.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.
CSX Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.40%.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CSX
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.