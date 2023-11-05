SlateStone Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in CSX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CSX by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,543,883,000 after buying an additional 8,797,783 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,172,727,000 after acquiring an additional 690,267 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CSX by 101,926.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CSX by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,317,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $691,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average is $31.59. The company has a market cap of $60.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $34.38.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

