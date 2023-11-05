SlateStone Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $399.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $398.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.11. The company has a market capitalization of $319.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $340.00 and a 12-month high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.