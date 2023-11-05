SlateStone Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 35,300 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 159.7% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 41,000.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of T stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.41. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $113.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Get Our Latest Report on AT&T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.