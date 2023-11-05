SlateStone Wealth LLC Takes $874,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD opened at $184.79 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $154.66 and a 1 year high of $191.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.33.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

