SlateStone Wealth LLC Takes Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in Chubb by 2.8% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 0.6% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 43,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1,089.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 51,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after buying an additional 47,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

Chubb Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $218.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.28. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.40 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The firm has a market cap of $89.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,304,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,351.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,236 shares of company stock worth $4,616,367 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

