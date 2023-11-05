Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Trading Down 6.3%

Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 1,890,765 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 538% from the average session volume of 296,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Small Pharma Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.09.

Insider Activity at Small Pharma

In related news, insider Peter David Rands sold 638,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total value of C$43,511.60. 31.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Small Pharma

Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-duration psychedelic-assisted therapies for the treatment of mental health conditions. Its clinical program is based on N,N, dimethyltryptamine, a naturally occurring psychoactive molecule. The company's product includes SPL026, which is in clinical Phase IIa for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and SPL028, an injectable formulation of deuterated DMT, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, as well as SPL801B, an oral dosage.

