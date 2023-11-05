Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Shares Up 4%

Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM – Get Free Report) shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.71. 58,471 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 51,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Smart Share Global Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $183.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88.

Get Smart Share Global alerts:

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $142.83 million during the quarter. Smart Share Global had a negative return on equity of 14.57% and a negative net margin of 12.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Smart Share Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart Share Global stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Smart Share Global Limited ( NYSE:EM Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 444,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.17% of Smart Share Global as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Share Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Share Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.