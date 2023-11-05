Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Greenridge Global

Greenridge Global began coverage on shares of Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Greenridge Global also issued estimates for Society Pass’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on Society Pass in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company.

Society Pass Stock Performance

Shares of SOPA stock opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.53. Society Pass has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55.

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter. Society Pass had a negative net margin of 317.72% and a negative return on equity of 149.32%. Analysts forecast that Society Pass will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Society Pass

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOPA. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Society Pass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Society Pass by 281.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 126,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Society Pass by 259.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 94,212 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Society Pass during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Society Pass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

About Society Pass

Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments.

Featured Stories

