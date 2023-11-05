Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 204,744 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 259,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Sonim Technologies Stock Down 4.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.84 million for the quarter. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%.

In other Sonim Technologies news, CFO Clayton Crolius bought 86,700 shares of Sonim Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $58,956.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,956. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24,350 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP10, Sonim XP5plus, Sonim XP3plus based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

