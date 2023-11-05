Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Director Acquires $81,300.00 in Stock

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) Director John F. Sammons, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.10 per share, with a total value of $81,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,609.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Southside Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $40.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.56.

Southside Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 545.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,283,000 after purchasing an additional 254,850 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Southside Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $3,249,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 776.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 139,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 123,651 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the first quarter worth $3,376,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Southside Bancshares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,758,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,286,000 after acquiring an additional 88,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Southside Bancshares from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Southside Bancshares from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

