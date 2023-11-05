SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its stake in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,448 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SouthState by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in SouthState by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,935,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,936,000 after acquiring an additional 118,623 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SouthState by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,849,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,487,000 after acquiring an additional 80,275 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SouthState in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,734,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SouthState by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SSB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SouthState from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of SouthState from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

SouthState stock opened at $72.88 on Friday. SouthState Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.51 and a fifty-two week high of $91.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.79.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). SouthState had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $573.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

