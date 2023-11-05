Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Holdings Lifted by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,275 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LUV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 74,645.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,236,805 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,058,665,000 after purchasing an additional 29,197,690 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $515,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,279,472 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $715,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244,136 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 161.8% during the first quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 6,693,394 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $217,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at $93,082,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

