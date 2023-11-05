Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Holdings Lifted by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,275 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LUV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 74,645.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,236,805 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,058,665,000 after purchasing an additional 29,197,690 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $515,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,279,472 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $715,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244,136 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 161.8% during the first quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 6,693,394 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $217,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at $93,082,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Southwest Airlines Stock Performance
Shares of LUV stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LUV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.
About Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
