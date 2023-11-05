SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,222,031,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245,485 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 150.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,689,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029,550 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,158,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,650,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,228,000 after buying an additional 2,035,999 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $60.07 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $63.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.61.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.