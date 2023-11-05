Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.35.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded Sprinklr from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sprinklr

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprinklr

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

In other Sprinklr news, insider Diane Adams sold 151,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $2,056,796.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,225.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 16,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $247,166.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,926,795.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Diane Adams sold 151,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $2,056,796.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,546 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,225.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 654,051 shares of company stock valued at $9,209,147 in the last three months. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter worth $94,980,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 302.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,344,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 180.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,701 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 27.3% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 9,769,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,139 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 370.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,046,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,109 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSE CXM opened at $14.45 on Friday. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 481.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average is $13.72.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sprinklr had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $178.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprinklr will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Sprinklr

(Get Free Report

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.