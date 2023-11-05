Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.67

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and traded as low as $0.55. Staffing 360 Solutions shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 1,863 shares.

Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Down 8.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $63.11 million during the quarter. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative return on equity of 52.52% and a negative net margin of 6.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Staffing 360 Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:STAF Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 161,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 5.62% of Staffing 360 Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors, and permanent placement services. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

