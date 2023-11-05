Status Market Cap Reaches $205.93 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0532 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $205.93 million and $136.04 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Status has traded up 83.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006468 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00016272 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,949.94 or 1.00062649 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00011097 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006022 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001844 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,867,474,312 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,867,474,235.509934 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.05744556 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $339,358,675.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.