Stella-Jones (SJ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.28 per share for the quarter.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.56 by C$0.16. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of C$972.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$953.20 million.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Stella-Jones Stock Up 0.4 %

Stella-Jones stock opened at C$74.59 on Friday. Stella-Jones has a 1-year low of C$40.65 and a 1-year high of C$75.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$67.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$64.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.25.

Stella-Jones Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.77%.

SJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on Stella-Jones from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. National Bankshares raised shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$73.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$78.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stella-Jones

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stella-Jones news, Director Ian Jones sold 400 shares of Stella-Jones stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.71, for a total value of C$26,284.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,571. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.