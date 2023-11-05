Stephens Trims Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Target Price to $105.00

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Addus HomeCare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Addus HomeCare from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.50.

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $84.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $77.30 and a 52 week high of $114.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.05.

In other news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $469,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,047.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $70,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,222 shares in the company, valued at $584,619.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $469,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,047.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

