STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 144.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in STERIS during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JMP Securities increased their target price on STERIS from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.60.

STERIS Stock Performance

NYSE STE opened at $217.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.89. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 178.06 and a beta of 0.87. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $160.15 and a 1-year high of $254.00.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 170.49%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

