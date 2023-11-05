Stifel Nicolaus Boosts USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Price Target to $24.00

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, USA Compression Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

USA Compression Partners stock opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. USA Compression Partners has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $26.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is 1,400.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 232.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2,232.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1,102.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

