Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target to $165.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Repligen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $189.55.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $150.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.06. Repligen has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $212.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.68 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Repligen will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $145,673.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,741 shares in the company, valued at $14,351,532.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Repligen by 120.0% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Repligen during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Repligen by 90.2% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 108.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

