StockNews.com Downgrades CACI International (NYSE:CACI) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

CACI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on CACI International from $360.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CACI International from $383.00 to $361.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $405.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on CACI International from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on CACI International from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $374.09.

CACI International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CACI stock opened at $327.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $322.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $275.79 and a fifty-two week high of $359.33.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that CACI International will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CACI International

In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 125 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total value of $39,977.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,280.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CACI International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in CACI International during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in CACI International during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in CACI International by 47.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CACI International by 26.0% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in CACI International by 127.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Stories

