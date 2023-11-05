StockNews.com Downgrades Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HAL. HSBC cut their price objective on Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NYSE:HAL opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.12.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,012,362. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,012,362. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $722,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,715 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

