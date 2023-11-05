StockNews.com Downgrades Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SWKS. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lowered Skyworks Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Skyworks Solutions from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $91.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.83. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.37%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $504,358.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,391,364.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,962 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,401. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,711.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 93,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after purchasing an additional 90,810 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,907.7% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 835,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $92,479,000 after purchasing an additional 793,861 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

