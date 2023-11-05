StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Universal Security Instruments from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Universal Security Instruments Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUU opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.31. Universal Security Instruments has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.92.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.99% of Universal Security Instruments worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

