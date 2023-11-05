StockNews.com Lowers Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CLFD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Clearfield from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a market perform rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.43.

Clearfield stock opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $395.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.42. Clearfield has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $134.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.02.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.82 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clearfield will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Clearfield by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,033,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $96,291,000 after purchasing an additional 51,352 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearfield in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,955,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Clearfield by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,182,000 after purchasing an additional 177,488 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Clearfield by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 453,412 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,120,000 after purchasing an additional 61,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Clearfield by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

