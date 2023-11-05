StockNews.com Lowers Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.63.

Unum Group Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:UNM opened at $43.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $52.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $183,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,292.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Unum Group by 1,076.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Unum Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Unum Group by 2,262.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

