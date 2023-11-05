StockNews.com Upgrades AutoNation (NYSE:AN) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

AN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.71.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AN

AutoNation Stock Up 3.6 %

AN stock opened at $139.96 on Wednesday. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $99.72 and a twelve month high of $182.08. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.12. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 54.72%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.00 earnings per share. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 22.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoNation news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $721,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 4,500 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $721,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total value of $2,676,483.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,340.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AutoNation

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Capula Management Ltd grew its position in AutoNation by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in AutoNation by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,613,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 22,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.