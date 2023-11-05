StockNews.com Upgrades Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

JEF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

JEF stock opened at $34.87 on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $40.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.45.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 7.02%. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 66.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 56.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 175.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

