StockNews.com Upgrades Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered Newell Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Newell Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Newell Brands from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.85.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWL

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NWL stock opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21. Newell Brands has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -20.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $137,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 57.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 28,656 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.