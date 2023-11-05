Streakk (STKK) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $621,324.30

Streakk (STKK) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. Streakk has a market cap of $621,324.30 and $29,840.59 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Streakk has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Streakk token can currently be bought for about $0.0621 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Streakk Profile

Streakk’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.06268454 USD and is up 6.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $26,636.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

