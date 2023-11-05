Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Surgery Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.09.

SGRY stock opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.45 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $45.79.

In other Surgery Partners news, insider Harrison R. Bane sold 3,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $137,983.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,589.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $851,000.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

