Syntal Capital Partners LLC Buys 673 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.3% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $1,121,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 35,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Alpha Family Trust lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 8,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.4% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 18,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 182.2% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 19,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 12,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $107.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.94. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The company has a market capitalization of $431.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Truist Financial raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.55.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

