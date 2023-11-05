Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8,393.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,221 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,523 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $19,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its stake in shares of Target by 465.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 277 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 12,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.85. 4,341,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,422,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.70 and its 200-day moving average is $130.38.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Target’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Raymond James downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.35.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

