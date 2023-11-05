TD Cowen Initiates Coverage on FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS)

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.33.

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $109.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.89. FirstCash has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $111.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.70 and its 200 day moving average is $97.29.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $786.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FirstCash will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 28.06%.

In other news, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $400,323.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,715.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 35,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $3,506,472.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,820,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,833,548. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $400,323.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,715.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 499,447 shares of company stock worth $51,078,729. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in FirstCash by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in FirstCash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

