TD Securities Trims Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U) Target Price to C$13.00

Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Caribbean Utilities Price Performance
Shares of TSE:CUP.U opened at C$11.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$439.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.54, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.64. Caribbean Utilities has a 52-week low of C$11.35 and a 52-week high of C$14.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.51.
Caribbean Utilities Company Profile
