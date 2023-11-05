Team (NYSE:TISI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TISI opened at $8.20 on Friday. Team has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59. The firm has a market cap of $35.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.89.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 123.81% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $239.49 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Team

About Team

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Team by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 109,409 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Team by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 118,049 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Team by 672.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 397,535 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Team by 349.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 77,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 60,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Team by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 24,987 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

