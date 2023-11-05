Team (NYSE:TISI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Team Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE:TISI opened at $8.20 on Friday. Team has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59. The firm has a market cap of $35.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.89.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 123.81% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $239.49 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Team
About Team
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Team
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.