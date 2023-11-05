TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,975,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615,045 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.48% of TEGNA worth $48,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,584,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,446,000 after buying an additional 320,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,886,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,294,000 after acquiring an additional 257,933 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in TEGNA by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,496,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677,797 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in TEGNA by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,888,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,083,000 after purchasing an additional 892,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TEGNA by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,814,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,446,000 after purchasing an additional 424,261 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TEGNA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TEGNA from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Insider Transactions at TEGNA

In related news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $497,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,768.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TEGNA Stock Up 2.8 %

TGNA opened at $15.53 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.64.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.39 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

About TEGNA

(Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.