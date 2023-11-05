Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stake Reduced by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2,240.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,033,000 after buying an additional 1,402,965 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $166,954,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $140,332,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 262.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 184,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,627,000 after buying an additional 133,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,746,000 after acquiring an additional 127,218 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $379.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.85. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $364.98 and a fifty-two week high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 45,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.13, for a total transaction of $18,933,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,583,118.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 45,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.13, for a total transaction of $18,933,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,583,118.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sue Main sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.28, for a total value of $323,615.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,113 shares in the company, valued at $16,858,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,646 shares of company stock valued at $25,717,295 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDY. StockNews.com began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.86.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

