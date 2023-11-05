Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock Position Raised by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $379.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $403.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.85. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $364.98 and a 52-week high of $448.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDY. UBS Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $423.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.86.

In other news, Director Jane Cecile Sherburne sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.77, for a total value of $813,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,641.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Jane Cecile Sherburne sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.77, for a total transaction of $813,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,641.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.40, for a total transaction of $5,491,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,533,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,646 shares of company stock worth $25,717,295 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

