Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $146.77

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 146.77 ($1.79) and traded as low as GBX 145.88 ($1.78). Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 146.80 ($1.79), with a volume of 1,167,574 shares traded.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -409.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 22.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 146.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 147.31.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

