Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.92-5.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.02 billion.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $39.05 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $47.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 444.08%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.91%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TPX

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Hansbart Wijnand sold 28,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $1,225,733.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,002.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Hansbart Wijnand sold 28,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $1,225,733.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,002.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $4,561,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 924,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,154,267.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,138 shares of company stock worth $6,018,783 over the last ninety days. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 72.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 73.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

(Get Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.